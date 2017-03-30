Yen Santos walang paki sa mga bastos na basher Bandera

HINDI na masyadong nagpapaapekto ang Kapamilya actress na si Yen Santos sa pamba-bash sa kanya sa social media. May mga nagsasabi kasi na hindi siya bagay na maging leading lady ni Piolo Pascual sa pelikulang “Northern Lights: A Journey To Love”, marami raw aktres na mas deserving para makatambal ni Papa P sa nasabing movie. Sa panayam ng Tonight With Boy Abunda kay Yen, sinagot niya ang tanong kung ano ang masasabi niya sa mga taong walang ginawa kundi ang okrayin siya. “Hindi naman po talaga mawawala ‘yang mga ganyang kwestiyon. Hindi ko din naman po mapi-please lahat ng tao,” sagot ng dalaga. “Pero para sa akin po Tito Boy (Abunda), masaya ako na may mga taong naniniwala at nagtitiwala sa akin. At ‘yon po ang importante,” dugtong ni Yen. Showing na ang “Northern Lights: A Journey To Love” ngayon sa mga sinehan directed by Dondon Santos under Regal Films, Star Cinema at Spring Films.

