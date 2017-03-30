Sunshine Dizon napikon sa basher na nagsabing ‘chaka’ ang ‘Ika-6 Na Utos’

PALABAN talaga Sunshine Dizon sa mga bashers. Talagang sinasagot niya ang mga nanlalait at nang-ookray sa kanya kung kinakailangan.

Sa kanyang Twitter account, hindi napigilan ng Kapuso actress na resbakan ang netizen na nagsabing “chaka” ang afternoon series niyang Ika-6 Na Utos sa GMA 7 kung saan kasama niya sina Gabby Concepcion at Ryza Cenon.

Isang @carmex4ever ang nag-tweet na “chumachaka” raw ang kuwento ng soap opera nina Sunshine. Sagot ni Sunshine, mag-ingat daw sa kanyang sinasabi ang netizen at huwag maging bitter.

Sagot naman ng basher, “What? Y should i be careful? Did i say something foul? FYI since day 1 reg viewer ako ng show mo. Gaganda ng twits ko sayo.” Na sinagot naman ng aktres ng, “Puso mo, pwede pong wag manood kung ayaw na di naman kailangang bitter.”

Dagdag pa ni Sunshine, “No to nega, pls unfollow me na po. If you have nothing nice to say dont say na lang po.”

Muling nag-tweet ang kaaway ng aktres at sinabihan siya na maging humble naman at huwag maging mayabang. Reply naman ng Ika-6 Na Utos leading lady, “Hindi po ako mayabang, ang akin lang wag nyo po akong itag kung ang choice of words nyo ay ‘chaka ang show’ pwede pong wag manood.”