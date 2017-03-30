True witnesses

March 30, 2017,

Thursday

4th Week of Lent

1st Reading: Ex 32:7–14

Gospel: Jn 5:31–47

Jesus said to the Jews, “If I bore witness to myself, my testimony would be worthless. But Another One is bearing witness to me and I know that his testimony is true when he bears witness to me. John also bore witness to the truth when you sent messengers to him, but I do not seek such human testimony; I recall this for you, so that you may be saved.

“John was a burning and shining lamp, and for a while you were willing to enjoy his light. But I have greater evidence than that of John—the works which the Father entrusted to me to carry out. The very works I do bear witness: the Father has sent me. Thus he who bears witness to me is the Father who sent me. You have never heard his voice and have never seen his likeness; then, as long as you do not believe his messenger, his word is not in you.

“You search in the Scriptures thinking that in them you will find life; yet Scripture bears witness to me. But you refuse to come to me, that you may live. I am not seeking human praise; but I have known that love of God is not within you, for I have come in my Father’s name and you do not accept me. If another comes in his own name, you will accept him. As long as you seek praise from one another instead of seeking the glory coming from the only God, how can you believe?”

“Do not think that I shall accuse you to the Father. Moses himself in whom you placed your hope, accuses you…”

The Jews required at least two witnesses to validate a claim. Jesus did not need any, and he could very well have stood as his own witness. In today’s Gospel reading he said, “Even if I testify on my own behalf, my testimony is valid, for I know where I came from and where I am going” (John 8:14). Nonetheless, Jesus presented two witnesses, namely, the Father and John the Baptist. The Father testified on his behalf at the Jordan when the clouds opened and a voice was heard saying, “This is my beloved Son in whom I am well pleased.” At the Jordan John the Baptist said, “I baptize with water but among you stands one you do not know. He is the one who comes after me, the thongs of whose sandals I am not worthy to untie” (John 1:26-27). By presenting these two witnesses as required by law, Jesus showed respect for the rule of law to remove doubts about the legitimacy of his ministry.

Should the same legitimacy be questioned today, Jesus would also need witnesses to stand for him. The kind of witnesses he would need would be people who are tried and tested in the compliance of the commandment of love. Would any of us qualify? – (Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., D.M.

