Liza kulang daw ang pagiging Pinay para maging Darna

RAMDAM namin ang frustration ni Angel Locsin over her unrealized Darna project na kung kanino man mapupunta—as of this writing ay wala pa kasing final choice—is like the superheroine fluttering in the air.

Gustuhin man ni Angel to reprise the role she once portrayed in GMA ay malabong kayanin ng kanyang katawan. Sa mga strenuous fight scenes na lang ay nagdedelikado na ang kanyang spinal disorder.

With Angel now finally out of the project, marami ang pinagpipilian. Each of the potential choices has her own fitting qualities.

But if our opinion does matter, lahat naman sa mga pinagpipilian ay puwedeng gumanap bilang Darna. Pero ang standout para sa amin would be Liza Soberano.

Pero mas lutang daw kay Liza ang foreign features more than her Pinay beauty that Darna should possess. C’mon, kung isang tunay na tao lang si Narda na nagiging Darna paglunok ng bato, she must have evolved with the times.

In deference to its creator, kung ito’y nabubuhay pa and would be given the upper hand to choose who he believes would be a perfect Darna sa panahon ngayon, for sure, top of mind si Liza.

Pero kung tatanungin ang manager ng aktres na si Ogie Diaz, hindi pa sila nakakatanggap ng anumang offer mula sa ABS-CBN. But he thinks the offer is cool.