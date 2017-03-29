Quantcast

Deped nababahala sa serye ng panggagahasa sa estudyante

4:54 pm | Wednesday, March 29th, 2017

Nagpahayag ng pangamba ang Department of Education sa pagtaas ng bilang ng mga estudyanteng ginagahasa.

      “The DepEd, the foremost government agency mandated to promote and protect the welfare of young learners, appeals to the community to be increasingly vigilant and proactive in preventing and deterring incidents that result in the abuse, exploitation, and discrimination against children,” saad ng ahensya sa inilabas nitong pahayag.
    Sinabi ng DepEd na mas malaking oras ang iginugugol ng isang estudyante sa labas ng paaralan kaya malaki ang papel ng mga magulang sa pagpapalaki sa kanila.
    “The teachers’ commitment to instilling in children the proper values and respect for fellow people must be complemented by the guidance of parents and guardians, and by the responsibility of media and of the community.”
    Isang 12-taong gulang na estudyante ang ginahasa umano ng limang minor de edad, apat sa kanila ay kanyang kaeskuwela sa Brgy. Maysilo sa Malabon.
    Isang Grade 10 student naman ang ginahasa umano ng limang kalalakihan sa Sta. Maria, Bulacan noong isang linggo.
    Sa Arjuy, Iloilo ay ginahasa naman ng apat na kaeskuwela ang 11-anyos na estudyante.
    “These are young, pliant minds – eager to learn and absorb information, beliefs, values, perspectives, ideas. The burden of accountability and the necessity to ensure that they develop into upright and productive citizens, lie equally on the shoulders of the education system, the government, and the community.”
