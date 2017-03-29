Catriona Gray sa #ShowbizLive ngayong gabi

MAKIPAG-chikahan sa amin sa #ShowbizLive tonight as we find out kung ano-ano ang mga nagbago sa buhay ni Miss World 2016 fourth placer Catriona Gray matapos ang nasabing kompetensiya.

Si Catriona, ay isang half-Pinay, half-Australian, na sumikat muna bilang isang modelo bago sumali sa beauty contest at tanghaling Miss World Philippines. At noong nakaraang taon ay nakilahok sa 2016 Miss World kung saan siya ang tinanghal na 4th placer.

Nang hindi siya manalo, nagkaroon pa ng protesta ang ilang mga Pinoy dahil inakala na siya na ang magiging winner dahil sa mga napanalunan niyang special awards gaya ng Best in Swimsuit, Best in Fashion Runway, Best in Evening Gown at Best in Talent.

Bumaha ng simpatya noon mula sa mga Pinoy pero sa huli nasabi nyang; “The question most of you are asking is if I’m okay and I can securely say that I am.”

