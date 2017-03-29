Sunog sa Butuan: 2 paslit patay, P15-M naabo By John Roson Bandera

Dalawang batang magkapatid ang nasawi at mahigit P15 milyon halaga ng ari-arian ang naabo sa malaking sunog na naganap sa Butuan City kagabi, ayon sa pulisya. Nasawi sa sunog ang 1-taong-gulang na si Zion Lisondra Marqueta habang ang kuya niyang si Justine, 4, ay binawian ng buhay kagabi matapos magtamo ng 2nd-degree burns, ayon sa ulat ng Caraga regional police. Nagsimula ang apoy sa isang bahay sa Brgy. New Society Village pasado alas-12 ng tanghali, at kumalat sa 50 pang bahay at mga commercial building, ayon sa ulat. Pinaniniwalaang nagmula ang apoy sa isang kusina, sabi ni Chief Supt. Rolando Felix, direktor ng Caraga regional police. Nagtulung-tulong ang mga miyembro ng Bureau of Fire Protection-13 at civilian fire volunteers para maapula ang apoy, na nadeklarang “under control” matapos ang mahigit isang oras. Nagpakalat din ng tauhan ang Butuan City Police para pigilan ang posibleng “looting” at pangasiwaan ang daloy ng trapiko, ani Felix. Inaalam pa ang tunay na sanhi ng insidente at kabuuang halaga ng pinsala, aniya.

