NPA nagpasabog ng IED sa Ilocos Sur –Army By John Roson Bandera

Pinasabugan ng improvised explosive device (IED) ng mga hinihinalang kasapi ng New People’s Army ang isang kalsada sa Santa Cruz, Ilocos Sur, pero walang naiulat na nasugatan, ayon sa militar. Naganap ang pagsabog sa barangay road ng Brgy. Calaoan dakong alas-12:15 ng tanghali Martes, sabi ni Lt. Col. Eugenio Osias IV, commander ng Army 81st Infantry Battalion. Kadadaan lang ng ilang miyembro ng 81st IB na lulan ng military vehicle at isang sibilyang teenager na naka-motorsiklo nang maganap ang pagsabog, aniya. Walang nasugatan sa mga kawal dahil nakalayo na sila nang 20 metro mula sa blast site. Dumanas naman ng “shock” ang nagmomotor na teenager, na kasunod lang ng sasakyan ng mga kawal at muntik nang tamaan ng pagsabog, ani Osias. Naniniwala ang military official na may kinalaman ang pagpapasabog sa pagdiriwang ng anibersaryo ng NPA. (John Roson)

