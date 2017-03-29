P286M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto paghahatian ng 3 mananaya By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Tatlo ang maghahati-hati sa P286 milyong jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 na binola kagabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, ang mga nanalo ay tumaya sa Bagong Silang, Caloocan City; San Isidro, Angono Rizal; at Cauayan, Isabela. Ang bawat isa ay mag-uuwi ng P95.3 milyon dahil walang ipinapataw na buwis sa panalo sa lotto. Sila ang nakakuha ng winning number combination na 10-21-23-06-27-09. Ang nanalo ay mayroong isang taon upang kunin ang kanilang premyo. Kailangan naman nilang ingatan ang tiket upang masiguro na babasahin ito ng machine at makumpirma na ito ang nanalo. Ang tiket ay maaaring hindi na basahin dahil sa tupi o kapag nabura na ang nakasulat dito. Maaari rin itong mangitim dahil sa init. Nakuha ang jackpot prize matzos ang 64 bola simula noong Setyembre 2. Balik sa P50 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto. Samantala, nanalo naman ng tig-P24,720 ang 78 mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P470 naman ang 3,260 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 45,775 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

