Zanjoe, Coney, Heart waging-wagi sa ‘My Dear Heart

TUWANG-TUWA si Zanjoe Marudo sa mga magagandang komento ng mga manonood sa ipinakikita niyang akting sa Primetime Bida series na My Dear Heart. Ilang netizens ang nagsabi na parang hindi na umaarte si Zanjoe sa My Dear Heart dahil napakanatural ng kanyang emosyon bilang isang ama na nangungulila sa kanyang anak na napakatagal nang comatose. Sabi nga ng isang sumusubaybay sa serye ng Dreamscape Entertainment, “Napakagaling na talagang actor ni Zanjoe, gabi-gabi niyang pinatutunayan ‘yan sa MDH. Actually, magagaling silang lahat sa series. Mula kay Coney Reyes, Eric Quizon, Bela Padilla, Zanjoe hanggang sa mga newcomer na sina Ria Atayde at ng mga child star na sina Heart Ramos at Bingo.” Sabi naman ng isa pang netizen, “Kahit na medyo mabigat ang tema dahil nga sa pagiging coma ni Heart, nagagawa pa rin ng production na maging light ang mga eksena lalo na kapag nakikipag-usap na si Coney Reyes sa kaluluwa ni Heart at kapag nagkukuwentuhan na sina Heart at Bingo. No wonder, buong pamilya talaga ang nanonood ng My Dear Heart.” Napapanood rin namin ang My Dear Heart at agree kami sa lahat ng mga pumupuri sa programa na napapanood after Ang Probinsyano.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.