Raymond kinarir ang pagpapapayat, sumailalim sa matinding challenge

MARAMING “plus size” na Pinoy ang na-inspire sa bonggang body transformation ng kakambal ni Richard Gutierrez na si Raymond.

In fairness, ang payat-payat na ngayon ng TV host at magkamukhang-magkamuka na uli sila ni Richard. Ito’y matapos ngang sumailalim ang binata sa matinding workout at proper diet na talagang kinarir niya sa loob ng ilang buwan.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, ilang litrato ang ipinost ni Raymond kung saan makikita ang resulta ng kanyang pinagpaguran.

May ilang video rin sa kanyang IG kung saan mapapanood ang mga ginagawa niyang workout kasama ang mga kaibigang kilala sa pagiging fitness enthusiasts, kabilang na nga riyan sina Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff, Solenn Heussaff and husband Nico Bolzico, at ang isa pa niyang BFF na si Isabelle Daza.

Ilang followers naman ni Raymond sa social media ang nagsabing na-inspire sila sa dedikasyon ng anak nina Annabelle Rama at Eddie Gutierrez na magpapayat at magkaroon ng healthy lifestyle.

Sa isa pang video post ni Raymond, hinikayat nito ang kanyang mga followers na panoorin ang ilan sa mga ginagawa niyang workout.

“Took a giant leap and joined @youtube. Click the link in my bio to see the full video on my channel which chronicles my 90 day fitness challenge!

“If you’ve ever had excuses in your head that stopped you from reaching your goals, trust me I’ve been there (all the way there). Let’s get through this together! (thank you @erwanheussaff for helping me set this up!”