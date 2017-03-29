Concert ni Britney Spears sa Manila tuloy na By Ervin Santiago Bandera

GOOD news sa lahat ng Pinoy fans ng international singer na si Britney Spears! Yes, tuloy na tuloy na ang kanyang concert sa Pilipinas ngayong darating na June. Ang kauna-unahang concert ng pop superstar sa bansa ay magaganap sa Mall of Asia Arena, sa June 15, 2017. Sa kanyang official Facebook page, sinabi ni Britney na super excited na siyang mag-perform sa Manila.

