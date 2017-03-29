Angel excited nang makatrabaho sina Daniel at Kathryn sa ‘La Luna’

SUPER excited na rin si Angel Locsin na makatrabaho sina Daniel Padilla at Kathryn Bernardo sa bagong serye ng ABS-CBN na La Luna Sangre.

Kahit hindi pa sigurado ang aktres kung magkakaroon siya ng eksena kasama ang KathNiel, looking forward pa rin siya na makilala ang isa sa pambatong loveteam ng Kapamilya Network. Ang La Luna Sangre ay sequel ng fantasy-action series ni Angel noon na Imortal.

“This is the first time and I am looking forward talaga. I don’t know kung may eksena kami. Mukhang wala yata pero hindi ko alam kung magkakaroon kami ng opportunity to get to know each other kapag nasa set. I am not sure. Project naman nila ito,” chika ni Angel sa panayam ng she told ABS-CBN.

Dugtong pa ng dalaga, “Nagawa ko na ‘yung project before sa Lobo and Imortal and ngayon, ipapasa ko ulit ‘yung legacy. I am very excited na maging part din ako noon.”

Bukod sa KathNiel, excited din si Angel na muling makatrabaho ang box-office director na si Cathy Garcia-Molina.

“Isa siya sa pinakapaborito kong katrabaho. Sino bang namang tatanggi sa direk Cathy,” chika pa ni Angel. Si Cathy Molina ang nagdirek ng pelikula nila ni John Lloyd Cruz na “Unofficially Yours”.

Bukod sa nasabing teleserye, nakatakda ring gumawa ng dalawang pelikula si Angel kung saan makakasama niya sina Coco Martin at James Reid. Inihahanda na rin ng ABS-CBN ang sarili niyang serye.

In fairness, nawala man sa dalaga ang “Darna” movie dahil nga hindi pa kakayanin ng kanyang kalusugan, napakarami naman ng kapalit nito.