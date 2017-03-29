Pokwang sa blogger: Sana dumumi ka ng pera, yung barya! By Alex Brosas Bandera

MAY last hurrah na bira si Pokwang sa isang popular blogger na nagsulat na si JC Santos ang pinatutungkulan niyang late sa taping nila ng I Can Do That. On her Instagram, Pokwang posted a photo of Chokoleit na katabi ng isang photoshopped picture ng komedyante na ang ulo ay ang head ng blogger. “Dahil sinabihan ako ng handler ko na wag na pumatol syo #socialgapang o edi sige…. last na talaga ito promise! Tutal mahilig ka mag kumpara who wore it better diba? at tutal gandang ganda ka sa sarili mo @fashionpulis kaya kung makalait ka ganon ganon nalang…. so ngayon my dear followers WHO WORE IT BETTER? “Para sakin si @hot_chokoleit ganyan lang ang kaibigan ko pero mabuti ang puso nito. di gaya ng isa dyan nabubuhay sa paninira!!! Last na po ito promise hahahaha! baboo!!!!!!! Ipagdarasal nalang kita na sana mas yumaman kapa at malampasan ang nais mo sa buhay, sa sobrang yaman mo pati pagdumi mo pera!!! Yung barya ha! Sa mga followers mo #socialgapang naway iligtas nyo sya sa dilim kung talagang mahal nyo sya sabihin nyo sa kanya na mali ang ginagawa nya! Ang mabuhay sa paninira ay napaka laking kasalanan!” ‘Yan ang nakakalokang caption ni Pokwang.

