Kathryn puring-puri ng madlang pipol, tahimik lang na tumutulong sa kapwa

KATHRYN Bernardo’s fans rejoiced when young writer Julian Mauricio shared how Daniel Padilla’s rumored girlfriend helped him shoulder the hospital bills of his mom, Tinna Mauricio.

“#QueenKathryn21stBirthday, here’s a story about @bernardokath and my mother. This photo of them was taken the last time they saw each other, before the Queen of Hearts flew to Spain to shoot scenes for Barcelona: A Love Untold.

“A few days later, my mother ended up in St. Luke’s QC with a hemorrhagic stroke. As the days went by, our hospital bill ballooned until it was in the millions. When Kath found out about what happened, she decided to help us out. Suffice it to say that if she and DJP didn’t come forward to offer us some financial assistance, my mother and I would’ve been in big trouble.

“Kath is very blessed because she’s so kind. Happy 21st birthday, Queen Kathryn. Thank you for helping save my mother’s life,” came Julian’s caption sa photo nina Kathryn at Tinna.

For it, Kathryn earned a lot of praises in the comment section of a popular website.

“I dont know why all the hates. but this girl is definitely genuine and kindhearted. Happy birthday Kathryn! Stay grounded.”

“She’s kind, she’s beautiful, she works well with people, she loves her job, and she values education so well. We love you queen! Nvm your bashers.”

“Wow. Kahit hnd ako fan Ni katreng, nakakatuwa na may paganito ang lolah mo. Ayan kaya wag maging judger. May mabuting loob naman Pala si ateng. Salute.”

“Eto ang dapat pamarisan ng mga artistang trumending lang kaunti, nagmayabang na.”