Sa wakas…Aljur pinakawalan na ng GMA, hindi na ni-renew ang kontrata By Jun Nardo Bandera

GOODBYE, Aljur Abrenica! Natupad na rin ang matagal na niyang gustong mangyari na kumawala sa GMA Network. Nag-expire ang kontrata ni Aljur sa GMA last week. Ang kontrata niya sa network na pinagmulan niya ang naging ugat ng demanda niya sa istasyon. Pero bumalik siya, humingi ng sorry at binigyan muli ng regular show. Eh hindi rin naging maganda ang sumunod na pangyayari. Nagkaroon pa umano ng pahayag si Aljur na by April ay tuluyan na siyang lalayas sa GMA. Ngayon, malaya na si Aljur na pumunta sa ibang network. Hindi na ni-renew ng GMA ang kontrata niya. Kumbaga, hindi na siya hinabol, huh! Nagkaroon na ng lamat ang relasyon. Naging pilat man ang sugat na ‘yon, nandoon pa rin ang bakas ng nakaraan. Ang morale of the story? Do not bite the hands that feed you!

