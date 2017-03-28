Racal Tile Masters pasok sa PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup Finals Bandera

UMUSAD ang Racal Tile Masters sa kauna-unahan nitong PBA D-League Finals appearance matapos sibakin ang Cafe France Bakers, 78-74, sa Game 3 ng 2017 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup semifinals series Martes ng hapon sa Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City . Nanguna para sa Tile Masters si Kent Salado na nagtala ng 16 puntos, 8 assists at 6 rebounds habang si Allan Mangahas ay nag-ambag ng 15 puntos kabilang ang krusyal na 3-pointer sa huling 4.3 segundo ng laro. Pinamunuan ni Rod Ebondo ang Bakers sa ginawang 26 puntos at 20 rebounds.

