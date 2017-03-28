QC court ipinagpaliban ang arraignment ng mga ex-INC members INQUIRER.net

IPINAGPALIBAN ng isang Quezon City court sa Hunyo 26 ang pagbasa ng sakdal sa itinawalag na mga miyembro ng Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) na sina Felix Nathaniel “Angel” Manalo, kanyang pamangkin na si Victor Eraño Manalo Hemedez at Jonathan Ledesma.

Ipinag-utos ni Judge Luisito Cortez, ng Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 84 ang suspensiyon ng pagbasa ng sakdal kina Manalo at Hemedez kaugnay ng kasong illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, at direct assault with frustrated murder para kay Ledesma.

Naaresto ang mga akusado sa loob ng bahay ni Manalo sa kontrobersiyal na INC compound sa No. 36 Tandang Sora, matapos ang isinagawang raid ng pulisya noong Marso 2.

Nakakulong sina Manalo, Hemedez at Ledesma sa Metro Manila District Jail sa Camp Bagong Diwa sa Taguig.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.