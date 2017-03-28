UAE court ipinagpaliban ang desisyon sa apela ng OFW na nasa death row INQUIRER.net

IPINAGPALIBAN ng Court of Appeals of Al Ain sa United Arab Emirates (UAE) ang desisyon nito kaugnay ng kaso ng isang overseas Filipina worker (OFW) na nauna nang nasintensiyahan ng parusang kamatayan dahil sa pagpatay sa kanyang employer noong Disyembre 2014. Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) na itinakda ng UAE court ang pagdedesisyon sa kaso ni Jennifer Dalquez sa Abril 12 matapos mabigong humarap sa korte ang isa sa mga anak ng biktima.

Nauna nang itinakda ang paglalabas ng desisyon sa apela noong Pebrero 27, kung saan ipinagpaliban ito noong Marso 27.

Sinabi ng DFA na inapela ng Pilipinas ang desisyon sa UAE appellate court at umaaasang mababaliktad ito sakaling pumayag ang mga anak ng biktima na tanggapin ang blood money.

Iginiit ni Dalquez, na napatay lamang niya ang kanyang employer dahil sa self-defense matapos siyang tangkaing gahasain.

Nasintensiyahan si Dalquez noong Mayo 2015.

