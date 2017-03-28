Chief engineer ng hinijack na roro tugboat natagpuan By John Roson Bandera

Natagpuan ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang dinukot na chief engineer ng tugboat ng isang roll-on roll-off vessel sa Mohammad Ajul, Basilan, Lunes ng gabi, dalawang araw matapos palayain ng Abu Sayyaf ang kanyang kapitan, ayon sa militar. Natagpuan si Laurencio Tiro, chief engineer ng tugboat ng M/V Supershuttle Roro 9, sa dalampasigan ng Sitio Sasa, Brgy. Basakan, dakong alas-10:30, sabi ni Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay, tagapagsalita ng Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command. Natagpuan ng mga miyembro ng Army 4th Special Forces Battalion at Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team si Tiro at agad siyang dinala sa Lamitan City para sa pagsusuring medikal, ani Petinglay. Matatandaan na dinukot ng Abu Sayyaf si Tiro at ang kapitan ng tugboat na si Aurelio Agac-ac nang i-hijack ng mga bandido ang kanilang bangka noong Marso 23, habang hinihila nito ang Supershuttle Roro 9 malapit sa Sibago Island, Mohammad Ajul. Nakita si Agac-ac sa Brgy. Basakan, doon din sa Mohammad Ajul, noong Marso 25 matapos palayain ng mga kidnaper. Naniniwala ang militar na naipit ang mga kidnaper dahil sa mga operasyong agad isinagawa matapos ang pagdukot, kaya napilitan ang mga ito na iwanan na lang sina Agac-ac at Tiro. Dinala si Tiro sa headquarters ng AFP Western Mindanao Command sa Zamboanga City Martes ng umaga para sa karagdagang pagsusuri, bago siya ibinalik sa kanyang pamilya.

