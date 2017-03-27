CA binatikos matapos pahintuin ang pagkuha ng testimonya kay Veloso

DISMAYADO ang mga abogado ni Mary Jane Veloso sa naging desisyon ng Court of Appeals (CA) matapos nitong atasan ang isang lokal na korte na ihinto ang pagkuha ng kanyang testimonya.

“It is with utter disappointment and unfathomable frustration to learn that the Philippine Court of Appeals, upon the instance of the recruiter’s defense, just recently issued an order restraining the long overdue deposition of convicted migrant worker Mary Jane Veloso in Indonesia,” sabi ni Atty. Edre Olalia, ng National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL).

Tumutulong ang NUPL sa kasong inihain ni Veloso laban kina Maria Cristina Sergio at Julius Lacanilao.

“We shall not stop exhausting all fair legal means in combination with decisive political action to ensure that she is allowed to speak the truth, the whole truth & nothing but the truth,” sabi ni Olalia.

Nahaharap si Veloso sa bitay matapos mahulihan ng 2.6 kilo ng heroin habang papasok ng Jakarta noong 2010.

“A victim of injustice several times over, distressed migrant workers like Mary Jane expect from her compatriots not only to uphold fairness, reason and justice but also to demonstrate empathy and conscience at the very least,” dagdag ni Olalia.

Nakatakda sanang kunan si Veloso ng testimonya sa Abril 27 sa Yogyakarta prison kung saan siya nakakulong.

“During the scheduled deposition, Mary Jane will answer the exhaustive written questions prepared by her Filipino private lawyers, which will be directly propounded to her by a Philippine consul with the facilitation and cooperation of Indonesian authorities,” sabi ng NUPL.