Bato binanatan ang media

BINANATAN ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa ang media dahil umano sa “sensationalizing and misinterpreting” ng mga bilang ng mga namamatay simula nang ideklara ni Pangulong Duterte ang gera kontra droga.

Inihayag ni dela Rosa ang pagbatikos sa media sa lingguhang flag-raising, na dinaluhan ni Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo, na naunang nanisi rin sa media dahil sa pag-uulat ng mga napapatay na pusher at user.

“After all (that) had been said about the much sensationalized and misinterpreted data of alleged 7,000 extrajudicial killings as insisted in reports by the local and foreign press, we are presenting to you today the latest numerical data with the accurate interpretation and analysis to once and for all clarify this issue,” sabi ni dela Rosa.

Kinontra ni dela Rosa ang mga batikos na dulot ng kampanya kontra droga ang sinasabing 7,000 biktima ng extrajudicial killings.

“That’s what we want to disprove through our presentation. Hindi kami nagpapapogi. Hindi kami nagpo-propaganda. Hindi kami nagmi-mislead We want set the record straight,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa.

Iginiit ni dela Rosa na hindi dapat isisi sa PNP ang lahat ng nangyayaring pagpatay sa bansa.

“In the absence of any proper investigation, nobody can rightfully conclude these homicides to be extrajudicial,” giit ni dela Rosa.