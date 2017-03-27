Aljur may P1.3M utang sa isang broadcast journalist By Alex Brosas Bandera

Hindi naman pala tatakbuhan ni Aljur Abrenica ang P1.3 million na pagkakautang niya sa broadcast journalist na si Kaye Dacer.

Nasulat kasi na may utang pa ang Kapuso actor kay Kaye dahil hindi pa completely bayad ang hulugang bahay na kanyang kinuha sa huli na nagkakahalaga ng P19 million. Ewan kung paanong lumabas ang chikang iyon na tiyak ikinagulat ni Aljur.

Teka, iyon ba ang bahay na tinitirahan ngayon nina Aljur at Kylie Padilla?

Anyway, kinukuwenta pa raw ng kampo ng actor kung magkano na ang naihulog nila at wala naman silang balak na takasan ang pagkakautang na iyon.

Mukhang minamalas si Aljur, ha. Balitang-balita kasi na mag-e-expire na ang kanyang kontrata sa Siyete at mukhang hindi siya ire-renew.

Siyempre, naimbiyerna sa kanya ang network executives dahil a few years ago ay gusto na niyang kumalas sa kontrata niya sa Siyete. Pinalagan sila at umabot pa nga sa korte ang kaso.

Later on, nanatili na lang sa Kapuso network si Aljur pero frozen delight siya. Now that he will be a father na, mas kailangan niya ngayon ng work, right.

Pero nakasisiguro naman kami na hindi maghihirap si Aljur dahil may mga negosyo siyang naipundar.

