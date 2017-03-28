Sarah: Hindi para sa akin ‘yan…wala akong boobs! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

PARA naman kay Sarah Geronimo, hindi para sa kanya ang “Darna”. Isa rin kasi siya sa mga nasa listahan na posibleng pumalit kay Angel. Pero sabi ng Pop Royalty, “Wait lang po, kasi baka naman na-negative-an sila sa akin noong sinabi ko na, ‘E, di wow! Gusto n’yo ba makakita ng Darna na naka-jumpsuit?’ “Kasi, matagal ko na pong sinasabi ‘yan, na ang iconic po nu’n. “Well, more than that, ang daming responsibilities na nakaakibat sa pagiging Darna. “So, medyo naka-focus din talaga na inaabangang naka-two-piece, ‘yong physique. Hindi talaga para sa akin yun. Tsaka, wala akong boobs, anong magagawa natin?”

