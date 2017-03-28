Kathryn nag-celebrate ng b-day sa Palawan kasama si Daniel

SA Palawan nag-celebrate ng birthday si Kathryn Bernardo.

Of course, mawawala ba si Daniel Padilla? Siyempre hindi, right?

According to one fan, “Every year for 5 years now, they always go to the beach on Kathryn’s birthday.

Maganda foundation ng relasyon nila. May depth. Even their families are tight. Their future bright.”

When someone stressed that the affair was “private and exclusive”, may isang nagmaganda and retorted, “Private and exclusive pero may photographer? Hmmmm.”

To the defense naman ang isang fan and said, “Malamang may kasama silang friends nila. Hello private and exclusive naman talaga yang Lagen Island Resort. Sa IG stories pati yan ni kath ska arisse. Mema Photographer na kagad? Hahaha.”

Ang mga bashers talaga nina Daniel at Kathryn nagkalat sa social media. Meron ngang isa who thought na naka-gown si Kathryn habang nasa beach.

Hindi niya yata alam na cover up lang ‘yung see-through na nakakabit sa katawan ni Kathryn.

Hayun, na-bash tuloy ang basher na walang fashion sense. Kaya kung hindi alam ang sasabihin wag na lang magsalita.