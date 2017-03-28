Matteo nakuha na ang tiwala ng mga magulang ni Sarah G; kasalan na ba? By Ambet Nabus Bandera

MALIWANAG pa sa sikat ng araw na mas tumindi pa ang pagmamahalan nina Sarah Geronimo at Matteo Guidicelli. Mismong si Sarah ang lumipad papuntang Cebu nang mag-birthday ang boyfriend at maki-join ito sa family celebration ng aktor. Ang balita pa, wala nang Mommy Divine o Daddy Delfin sa eksena. Mukhang may tiwala na ang mga ito kay Matteo kaya binigyan na nila ng freedom ang anak. Sa totoo lang, feel na feel naming seryoso na talaga si Sarah sa relasyon niya kay Matteo. Kung mauuwi man ito sa kasalan, pihadong mas marami ang magiging masaya, di ba kapatid na Ervin? At feeling naman namin si Sarah na ang babaeng ihahatid ni Matteo sa altar very soon.

