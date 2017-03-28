JM de Guzman bumalik ang kagwapuhan, nakabawi na By Jun Nardo Bandera

KUMAKANTA habang naggigitara ang bagong post ng aktor na si JM de Guzman sa kanyang Instagram account. Siyempre, ang pagkanta ang libangan niya ngayon dahil wala pa namang offer na dumarating sa kanya para magbalik sa akting. Bukod sa pag-arte ay magaling din na singer si JM, in fact nagkaroon pa nga siya ng album noon. Mas nabigyang pansin nga lang ang kanyang galing sa pag-arte nang mabigyan siya ng sunud-sunod na break sa TV at movie. In fairness, malinis na ang dating ng mukha ni JM. Marami pa ring followers niya ang guwapung-guwapo sa kanya, huh! Kaya naniniwala kami na may babalika pa namang career ang binata sa mundo ng showbiz pagkatapos ng hinarap niyang personal na problema.

