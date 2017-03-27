Pagtatalaga ng mga barangay execs unconstitutional — election expert

SINABI ng isang eksperto na unconstitutional ang balak ni Pangulong Duterte na magtalaga na lamang ng mga opisyal ng barangay.

Idinagdag ni Atty. Romulo Macalintal na kinakailangan pang amyendahan ang Konstitusyon para maipatupad ang nais ni Duterte.

Pinayuhan na lamang ni Macalintal si Duterte na hilingin sa Kongreso na buwagin ang mga posisyon ng mga barangay kagawad kung saan makakatipid pa ang pamahalaan ng mahigit P2 bilyon kada buwan.

“After all, the specific positions of punong barangay or barangay councilors are not provided for in the Constitution which only refers to election of barangay officials,” sabi ni Macalintal.

Tinatayang aabot sa 42,095 ang mga barangay sa buong bansa, kung saan aabot ng 294,715 ang mga kagawad o pito miyembro kada barangay.

“Since ‘punong barangays’ and ‘barangay councilors’ are mere creation of laws, then barangay councilor positions could be abolished by Congress,” ayon pa lay Macalintal.

Sumusweldo ang isang kagawad ng P10,000 kaga buwan.

Sinabi ni Macalintal na nangangahulugan ito ng P2.9 bilyon kada buwan o P34.8 bilyon kada taon ang matitipid ng gobyerno.