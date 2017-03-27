Mayor sinuspinde dahil sa pangangaliwa

Sinuspinde ng Office of the Ombudsman ng anim na buwan ang mayor sa lalawigan ng Aklan kaugnay ng pakikipagrelasyon nito sa iba kahit na siya ay may asawa na.

Ang suspensyon ay parusa kay Altavas Mayor Denny Refol sa administratibong kaso na Disgraceful and Immoral Conduct.

Isang tip ang natanggap ng Public Assistance and Corruption Prevention Office ng Ombudsman-Visayas kaugnay ng iligal na pakikipagrelasyon umano ng alkalde. Isang fact-finding investigation ang isinagawa ng Ombudsman.

Ayon sa Ombudsman si Refol ay mayroon ng asawa pero nakipagrelasyon pa rin sa iba at nagkaroon ng anak doon.

Nakalagay sa Certificate of Live Birth na si Refol ang ama ng bata na ipinanganak noong 2007.

Alam umano ng mga taga-munisipyo ang iligal na relasyon ng mayor dahil isinasama niya ang mga ito sa paglabas sa publiko.

Sa kanyang depensa, sinabi ni Refol na maraming nasa gobyerno ang mayroong kabit.

Sinabi nito na tinigilan na niya ang relasyon kaya dapat ay balewalain na ang kaso.

“The respondent has not denied the relationship despite the subsistence of his marriage or the fact that he has fathered a child with the woman,” saad ng desisyon.

Ang Disgraceful and Immoral Conduct ay ang paglabag sa “basic norm of decency, morality and decorum, abhorred and condemned by the society and conduct which is willful, flagrant or shameless, and which shows a moral indifference to the opinions of the good and respectable members of the community”.

Inatasan ni Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales ang Department of the Interior and Local Government upang ipatupad ang suspensyon.