Quantcast

Mayor sinuspinde dahil sa pangangaliwa

By

2:35 pm | Monday, March 27th, 2017

Ombudsman Morales

Ombudsman Morales

Sinuspinde ng Office of the Ombudsman ng anim na buwan ang mayor sa lalawigan ng Aklan kaugnay ng pakikipagrelasyon nito sa iba kahit na siya ay may asawa na.

    Ang suspensyon ay parusa kay Altavas Mayor Denny Refol sa administratibong kaso na Disgraceful and Immoral Conduct.
    Isang tip ang natanggap ng Public Assistance and Corruption Prevention Office ng Ombudsman-Visayas kaugnay ng iligal na pakikipagrelasyon umano ng alkalde. Isang fact-finding investigation ang isinagawa ng Ombudsman.
    Ayon sa Ombudsman si Refol ay mayroon ng asawa pero nakipagrelasyon pa rin sa iba at nagkaroon ng anak doon.
    Nakalagay sa Certificate of Live Birth na si Refol ang ama ng bata na ipinanganak noong 2007.
    Alam umano ng mga taga-munisipyo ang iligal na relasyon ng mayor dahil isinasama niya ang mga ito sa paglabas sa publiko.
      Sa kanyang depensa, sinabi ni Refol na maraming nasa gobyerno ang mayroong kabit.
      Sinabi nito na tinigilan na niya ang relasyon kaya dapat ay balewalain na ang kaso.
    “The respondent has not denied the relationship despite the subsistence of his marriage or the fact that he has fathered a child with the woman,” saad ng desisyon.
      Ang Disgraceful and Immoral Conduct ay ang paglabag sa “basic norm of decency, morality and decorum, abhorred and condemned by the society and conduct which is willful, flagrant or shameless, and which shows a moral indifference to the opinions of the good and respectable members of the community”.
    Inatasan ni Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales ang Department of the Interior and Local Government upang ipatupad ang suspensyon.

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.

Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94





TODAY'S ISSUE OF BANDERA

    bandera-1 0327
    bandera-1vis 0327
    bandera-1min 0327

Advertisement