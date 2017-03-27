Mahihirap hindi target ng gera vs droga- Palasyo

IGINIIT ng Palasyo na hindi lamang ang mga mahihirap ang target ng gera ng gobyerno kontra droga matapos umani ng mga batikos ang pahayag ni Pangulong Duterte na kadalasang mga salat ang napapatay sa kampanya ng gobyerno.

Sa isang pahayag, kinontra ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella ang naging pahayag ni Human Rights Watch Deputy Asia Director Phelim Kine na inamin na rin ni Duterte na mahihirap lamang nagiging biktima sa patuloy na operasyon ng gobyerno laban sa iligal na droga.

“The war on drugs is not targeted at any particular segment of society. However, the most prevalent drug in the Philippines is shabu, dubbed as poor man’s cocaine,” giit ni Abella.

Sa kanyang talumpati kamakailan, sinabi ni Duterte na hindi maaaring idahilan ang kahirapan para magtulak ng droga.

“The supply, largely from outside the Philippines, is in great demand from users and distributors both coming from poor families,” dagdag ni Abella.

Sinuportahan ni Abella ang pahayag ni Duterte na hindi maaaring gamitin ang kahirapan para magbenta ng shabu.

“As the President said, he has to clean up the streets of drug users, pushers and dealers, regardless of their socioeconomic status in life,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Ito’y sa harap na rin ng patuloy na nangyayaring extrajuducial killings (EJK) sa bansa.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth than the HRW accusation that President Duterte has contempt for lives. In fact, eight out of ten Filipinos living in Metro Manila now feel safer and more secure under his administration,” giit ni Abella.

Binatikos pa ni Abella ang pakikialam ng HRW sa panloob na usapin ng Pilipinas.

“HRW and similar other organizations should therefore be more circumspect about meddling in the country’s domestic affairs. Their lack of appreciation of the context and local reality show a deep insensitivity to other cultures,” ayon pa kay Abella.