P287M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto bukas By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P287 milyon ang halaga ng jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa bola bukas ng gabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang nanalo sa P278.2 milyong jackpot prize sa bola noong Linggo ng gabi. Lumabas ang winning number combination na 39-17-44-1-12-13 sa pinakahuling bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P208,190 ang 10 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P1,770 naman ang napanalunan ng 939 mananaya na nakapaat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 24,583 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Grand Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Biyernes at Linggo.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.