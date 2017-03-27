Galit na galit na fans ni Angel magra-rally sa harap ng ABS-CBN: ‘No Angel, No Darna!’

MAGPOPROTESTA ang fans ni Angel Locsin dahil hindi na ito ang gaganap na Darna.

One fan tweeted, “NO ANGEL, NO DARNA. Angel Locsin is physically fit. Join us as we express our dismay to ABS-CBN. IBALIK ANG DARNA KAY ANGEL LOCSIN. #AWalkfor AngelLocsin. March 31, 2017, 12P.M. Walk starts from GMA compound corner EDSA going to ABS-CBN compound.”

If this pushes through, aba, first time sa history ng showbusiness na merong avid fans ang magpo-protest just because a role will go to somebody else and not their idol.

Mix ang reaction ng netizens over this forthcoming protest rally.

“No Angel, No Darna daw. Grabe naman maka demand sa management ang mga fans ni Angel. Bat di nalang nila bilhin ang rights from ABS at sila na ang magproduce ng Darna.”

“Masyado nilang pinapahiya idol nila at pinagmumukha nilang desperada, hoy mga tards ni angel di kayo nakabili ng rights ng darna kaya wala kayong karapatang angkinin ang darna.”

“Mas magaling pa sila sa doctor ni Angel, at parang alam nila kung anong nararamdaman ng katawan nya. Gusto ko rin naman si Angel maging Darna pero kung kapalit nito ay magwoworsen ang condition nya, wag na lang.”

“Jusko nakakahiya, Inayawan na nga ng management di ba? ibigay na nga kasi sa new generation yan, bakit ang kukulit ng tards nya, nakita ba nila latest aura ni locsin? hindi na sya pang darna! Kaya di maka move on idol nyo, kasi kayo ang di talaga maka move on.”

“I like Angel pero sana naman sa mga die hard fans niya wag na sana ipilit ang hindi na pwede. Yes, I was disappointed pero we have to move on.”

“To the haters and judgemental people _ wala kayong pake kung gusto nila mag protest. Promote niyo na lang ang idol niyo in your own ways.”

Actually, walang kasalanan ang ABS-CBN. They were just after the welfare of Angel na aminadong hindi na kaya ang strenuous physical demands ng kanyang role kaya hindi dapat sisihin ang network.