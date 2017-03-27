Kabit-serye nina Sunshine, Gabby at Ryza mula Lunes hanggang Sabado na By Jun Nardo Bandera

PHENOMENAL ang pag-kagusto ng manonood sa GMA afternoon drama na Ika-6 Na Utos. Nawiwili silang panoorin ang kabitan sa hapon lalo na ang banggaan ng mga bidang sina Sunshine Dizon at Ryza Cenon. Maging sa ratings ay patuloy itong umaarangkada. Kaya naman bilang tugon sa suking manonood ng programa, simula sa April 1, mula Lunes hanggang Sabado na mapapanood ang kabitan-serye. So buhay na buhay ang dugo ng #TeamAsawa at #TeamKabit na pinauso ng programa! Sino nga kaya ang magwawagi sa ending – ang kabit o ang legal wife?

