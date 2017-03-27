Sharon, Gabby reunion movie tuloy na, naayos na ang problema

BALITA ring matutuloy na sa wakas ang Gabby Concepcion-Sharon Cuneta project dahil last Thursday night daw sa miting ng mga executives ng Star Ci-nema ay kasama ito sa mga napag-usapan.

So mas maayos na script na marahil ang ibibigay kay Gabby na siya raw nitong unang inayawan (and never ang talent fee, huh?) and of course, si Sharon na tinanong pa raw ng asawa nitong Senador kung komportable pa ba siyang gawin ang proyekto.

Sagot daw ni Mega, gusto lang niyang pagbigyan ang hukbo ng fans nila ni Gabby na silang nag-request at nagkaroon ng clamor for their reunion movie.

Yun naman pala kaya’t aabangan na lang natin iyan ha!

q q q

Still on Sharon, naniniwala ang aktres na dapat na ngang ipasa sa bagong he-nerasyon ang Darna role.

Twenty years old lang daw si Mega (talaga?) nang isuot niya ang seksing costume ni Darna sa pelikulang “Captain Barbel” noon.

She was supposed to do it pala bilang pagsalubong sana sa susunod na taon pero may ibang plano sa kanya ang Viva Films and the rest is history ika nga.

Isang eksena lang yung paglipad niya sa movie bilang Darna at wala siyang isinubong bato kundi umikot lang siya at ipinakitang nag-transform at lumipad alongside Captain Barbel.

Sa panahon daw nga-yon, dapat ay isang millennial na Pinay ang dapat gumanap na Darna at hindi basta sexy lang, maganda o mahusay.

Hmmm, sa amin namang pagkakatanda, hindi naman naging sexy si Sha-wie at mukhang hindi nga nakumpleto ang kanyang pagka-Mega dahil never siyang nakaganap ng superhero sa pelikula. Uy, Sharonian kami kaya’t don’t get us wrong ha! Ha-hahahaha!