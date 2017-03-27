‘Mocha kulang na lang manghalik ng tumbong para maging bida!’

GOOD tidings para sa higit na nakararami ang suspension ni Mocha Uson sa himpilang DZRH which stemmed from her tirades against Vice President Leni Robredo.

Patunay lang na naligalig ang istasyon whose integrity is at stake for letting a virtual greenhorn go on air without regard for broadcasting ethics. Eh, ipinanawagan ba naman hanggang sa KBP ang pilot airing na ‘yon ng programa ni Mocha who’s not trained and fit to be a broadcaster at all!

But the chutzpah na sabihin ni Mocha na okey lang daw na sinuspinde siya pero nungkang ihihingi niya ng sorry ang kanyang mga pinagkukuda sa ere.

Well, if she’s not sorry for herself, we’re sorry for her!

Not because she’s identified with the current administration (what with all her bootlicking mien) gives her the license to be fiercely uncouth toward people na hindi niya kapareho ng paniniwala’t paninindigan.

Sinumang hindi kaanib can rant all for the world cares patungkol sa kanyang kalaban nang hindi humuhulagpos ang kanyang kagandahang-asal. Huwag na ang pinag-aralan ni Mocha o kursong tinapos niya na malayung-malayo sa kung sino siya ngayon, values—o kawalan nito—define one’s character.

Lahat na lang ba ay gustong banggain ni Mocha: from her peers in MTRCB to VP Robredo? Can she not express her dissenting views in a manner na taglay pa rin niya ang kagandahang-asal?

The title conferred upon her—Pambansang Epal—is not flattering at all. Bagkus ito’y ka-singkahulugan ng isang taong desperately calling attention to oneself (in short, KSP) na nagdudunung-dunungang kulang na lang humimod ng tumbong ng may tumbong para lumabas na bida.

We’re not here to antagonize anybody of whatever political color. Nagkataon lang that Mocha’s pambansang ka-OA-n is getting into the nerve maging ng kanyang mga kaalyado, isama na ang mga kapwa niya new appointees in an industry-related government agency na ewan kung anong extent ng kanyang kaalaman to be a board member.

OA ka na, ining. Puwede mo namang isulong ang mala-fan mentality mong pagsuporta sa administrasyon without slinging mud at the non-conformists. Respetuhan lang ‘yan ng opinion at paniniwala, kaya huwag mong ipagduldulan ang sinasabi ng “my mind” mo (pahiram, Tita Roa) sa “their mind” ng iba.

SA MTRCB ka ipinuwesto, ‘di ba? Then mind your own business. Stop spreading your wings far and wide dahil baka may sniper sa paligid mo!