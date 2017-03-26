Rain or Shine Elasto Painters nahablot ang ikatlong sunod na panalo By Melvin Sarangay Bandera

NAUWI ng Rain or Shine Elasto Painters ang ikatlong diretsong panalo matapos patumbahin ang Blackwater Elite, 95-88, sa kanilang 2017 PBA Commissioner’s Cup elimination round game Linggo sa Ynares Center, Antipolo City. Kumamada si Shawn Taggart ng 26 puntos at 12 rebounds para pangunahan ang Elasto Painters na nakisalo sa itaas ng team standings kasalo ang Meralco Bolts na may 3-0 record. Gumawa naman si Greg Smith ng 34 puntos at 20 rebounds para pamunuan ang Elite na nalaglag sa 0-3 kartada.

