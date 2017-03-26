Batas vs deposit sa ospital By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaprubahan ng Kamara de Representantes sa ikalawang pagbasa ang panukala na magpapalakas sa batas na nagbabawal sa hindi pagtanggap ng pasyente sa ospital dahil wala itong pangdeposito.

Sinabi ng may-akda ng panukala na si Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin na mayroon pa ring mga pasyente na hindi nakakapagpagamot sa kabila ng ‘no billing policy’ ng Philippine Health Insurance.

Lalo umanong tataas ang bilang ng mga Pilipino na namamatay ng hindi natitignan ng doktor kung hindi maamyendahan ang“An Act Prohibiting the Demand of Deposits or Advance Payments for the Confinement or Treatment of Patients in Hospitals and Medical Clinics in Certain Cases” (Batas Pambansa Bilang 702).

Pito sa 10 Filipino ang namamatay ng hindi nakakapagpadoktor at dagdag na problema umano ang kawalan ng barangay health center sa 50 porsyento ng mga barangay.

“Clearly this practice must be stopped. By increasing the penalties for the violation of the Anti-Hospital Deposit Law, expanding the definition of emergency care to include women in active labor and at risk of miscarriage or fetal distress, and providing incentives for health facilities that provide emergency medical services, a framework where preservation of human life is paramount consideration can be created,” ani Villarin.

Sa ilalim ng panukala ipagbabawal ang hindi pagtanggap sa pasyente dahil wala itong maibibigay na deposito.

Ang mga lalabag ay makukulong ng anim na buwan hanggang dalawang taon at multang P100,000 hanggang P300,000.

30

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.