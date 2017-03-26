Australia nagbabala sa paglipat ng ISIS sa  Mindanao

NAGBABALA ang Australia na posibleng lumipat ang Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) sa Mindanao dahil nawawala na ang impluwensiya nito sa Middle East.“We don’t want to see it emerge elsewhere in the world, otherwise, we’ll be back in a few years’ time talking about how to defeat a caliphate in the southern Philippines,” sabi ni Australia Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.Ito’y sa harap naman ng pagkatalo ng ISIS sa Iraq at Syria.Idinagdag ni Bishop na tinawag pa ng ISIS na “emir” ang lider ng Abu Sayyaf na si Isnilon Hapilon.Nauna nang sinabi ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana na inatasan ng ISIS si Hapilon na mula sa Basilan, lumipat ang teroristang grupo sa Central Mindanao.

“[S]o there is concern that ISIS may well seek to declare a caliphate” in the southern Philippines,” ayon pa kay Bishop.

Lalapit ang ISIS sa Australia sakaling matuloy ang balak ng grupo na makapasok sa Mindanao.

“This brings the threat right to our doorstop,” sabi ni Bishop.

Aniya, isa ito sa mga isyu na kanyang tinalakay nang makipagkita kay Pangulong Duterte sa Davao City noong Marso 17.