Imbitasyon ni Duterte kay Leni taktika lamang-Trillanes

SINABI ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV na isang taktika lamang ang imbitasyon ni Pangulong Duterte kay Vice President Leni Robredo para sa isang hapunan sa Malacanang.

“It is a trap to disarm and politically neutralize her at this time that Duterte is facing the biggest political storm yet of his term as president,” sabi ni Trillanes sa isang pahayag.

Nauna nang kinumpirma ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na inimbitahan ni Duterte si Robredo at kanyang mga anak na makasama sa isang hapunan matapos kapwa dumalo sa Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) graduation ceremony noong Biyernes.

” Let me remind everyone that it is the same tactic Duterte used early on during his term wherein he belatedly offered a cabinet post to her then made fun of her through his misogynistic remarks about her legs and knees,” dagdag ni Trillanes.

Matatandaang nagbanta si House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez na itutuloy niya ang impeachment laban Robredo sa kabila nang pahayag ni Duterte na itigil ang impeachment laban sa bise presidente.

“VP Leni wasn’t even given the latitude to appoint her own people within her department. Then when it was politically convenient, Duterte unceremoniously kicked her out of the cabinet. Now, he’s at it again. Only the naive would be fooled,” ayon pa kay Trillanes.