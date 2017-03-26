P10.2M na jackpot sa 6/42 nakuha sa Pangasinan By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Isang mananaya sa Pangasinan ang nanalo ng P10.2 milyong jackpot prize ng Lotto 6/42 na binola Sabado ng gabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, ang nanalo ay tumaya sa Dagupan City. Isa lang ang tumaya sa winning number combination na 08 04 01 14 06 41. Umabot sa P13 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P15,130 ang 43 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-360 naman ang 1420 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 19,645 mananaya na nakakuha ng tatlong numero. Nagkakahalaga ng P20 ang taya sa bawat anim na numerong kumbinasyon. Wala namang nanalo sa P80.9 milyong jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 sa bola Sabado ng gabi kung saan lumabas ang mga numerong 19 45 34 24 11 04.

