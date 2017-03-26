Duterte nangunguna sa ‘most influential’ poll ng TIME Magazine INQUIRER.net

NANGUNGUNA si Pangulong Duterte sa online poll ng TIME Magazine para sa taunang nitong 100 most influential people in the world.

Base sa resulta ng online poll ngayong hapon, nakakuha si Duterte ng apat na porsiyento ng kabuuang boto, mas mataas sa iba pang kilalang lider sa buong mundo kagaya ni Pope Francis (3 porsiyento), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2 porsiyento), Beyonce (2 porsiyento), at German chancellor Angela Merkel (2 porsiyento).

Nagbukas ang poll noong Biyernes at magsasara sa Abril 16.

Ihahayag ang opisyal na TIME 100 list sa Abril 20.

Kabilang sa mga personalidad na nakakuha ng dalawang porsiyento ay sina Bill Gates, Bernie Sanders, Serena Williams, Mark Zuckerberg, J.K. Rowling, Emma Watson, Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis, Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps, Lady Gaga, at Vladmir Putin.

Nakilala si Duterte s buong mundo dahil sa kontrobersiyal niyang gera kontra droga kung saan umani ng mga batikos ang umano’y nangyayaring extrajudicial killings sa bansa.

Kamakailan, lumabas ang artikulong “Becoming Duterte: The Making of a Philippine Strongman” sa New York Times.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.