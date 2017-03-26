82% naniniwalang mas ligtas ang MM dahil sa anti-drug campaign-Palasyo

IPINAGMALAKI ng Palasyo ang pinakahuling resulta ng survey ng Pulse Asia kung saan 82 porsiyento ng mga residente sa Metro Manila ang nagsabi na mas ligtas sila sa mga kalye dahil sa kampanya ng gobyerno kontra droga.
“We are pleased with the latest Pulse Asia survey showing that more than 8 out of 10 residents of Metro Manila now feel safer in the streets as a result of the government’s drive against illegal drugs,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.
Idinagdag ni Abella na taliwas ito sa ipinapalabas ng mga kritiko ni Pangulong Duterte.
“This favorable public sentiment gives us strong impetus to surge ahead in our anti-drug campaign and hope that we continually get the cooperation of the community, and even support of the clergy, especially in the implementation of a rehabilitation program for Tokhang surrenderers,” ayon pa kay Abella.
Nauna nang umani ng mga batikos ang mga nangyayaring extrajudicial killings sa bansa.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94