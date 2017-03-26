Misis patay sa lasing na mister matapos pagsasaksakin sa Iloilo Inquirer

PATAY ang isang 37-anyos na misis nang pagsasaksakin ng lasing na mister matapos magtalo kagabi sa Barangay Agcuyawan Calsada, Barotac Viejo, Iloilo. Sinabi ng pulisya nagalit ang biktima na si Ligaya Valdez matapos umuwi ng lasing ang kanyang mister na si Carlos, 40, ayon kay Chief Insp. Raymund Celoso, Barotac Nuevo police chief. Nagtalo ang mag-asawa. May pagkakataong hinampas ni Ligaya ang kanyang mister, na umano’y isang battered husband, ayon sa inisyal na imbestigasyon ng pulisya, sabi ni Celoso. “This pushed the husband to stab his wife repeatedly,” dagdag ni Celoso. Nagtamo ang biktima ng anim na saksak, tatlo sa likod, dalawa sa leeg at isa sa dibdib. Idineklarang dead on arrival si Valdez sa Barotac Nuevo District Hospital. Tumakas si Carlos bagamat sumuko rin sa police station sa kalapit na bayan ng Dumangas kung saan siya nakakulong para harapin ang kaso laban sa kanya.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.