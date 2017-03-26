Japanese team sasabak sa PSL Invitational

ISANG bata at mabangis na Japanese squad na minsan nakasagupa ng Ateneo de Manila University ang darating sa bansa bilang ikaapat na koponan na sasagupa sa final round ng Belo Philippine Super Liga (PSL) Invitational Conference na magsisimula sa Huwebes, Marso 30, sa Filoil Flying V Centre sa San Juan City.

Darating ang Kobe Shinwa Women’s University sa Martes, Marso 28, at dadalo sa press launch bago agad sumabak sa aksyon kontra Foton Tornadoes, Cignal HD Spikers at hindi pa natatalo na Petron Blaze Spikers sa final round ng torneo na para sa mga club team sa sport na volleyball.

Isa sa contender sa All-Japan Women’s University Tournament, ang bisitang koponan ay inaasahang sasabak sa giyera sa kinikilala dito na matinding speed, accuracy, skills at discipline na tipikal sa isang Japanese team.

Matatandaan na binigyan mismo ng Kobe Shinwa noon ang Lady Eagles ng dekalibreng Asian brand of volleyball sa kanilang pagsasagupa sa isang friendly match sa Osaka noong Enero.

“This team is one of the best university teams in Japan,” sabi ni PSL president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, na bitbit ang magandang pakikipagkaibigan sa mga katapat na Japanese dahil sa pagiging isang ranking member ng Asian Volleyball Confederation at International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

“As we know, Japanese volleyball players are not the tallest or the strongest, but they are the fastest and most disciplined. I hope we could absorb those traits and use it when we compete in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the SEA Games this August,” sabi pa nito.

Matatandaan na si Suzara rin ang nagkumbinsi sa pagpapadala dito sa bansa ni Japanese trainer Shun Takahashi at Hiroshima Oilers libero Yuri Fukuda sa bansa

upang tulungan ang PSL Manila squad sa prestihiyosong FIVB Women’s Club World Championship noong nakaraang taon.

Pinamumunuan ni head coach Kiyokazu Yamamoto ay ipaparada ng Kobe Shinwa ang middle blocker na si Yu Moriwaki bilang pinakamataas nitong manlalaro sa taas na 5-foot-7 at libero Manaka Fukui na may taas na 5-foot-2.