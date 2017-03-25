DLSU Lady Spikers umusad sa Final Four By Melvin Sarangay Bandera, INQUIRER.net

KINUBRA ng defending champion De La Salle University Lady Spikers ang ikalawang silya sa Final Four sa UAAP Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament matapos walisin ang University of the East Lady Warriors, 25-16, 25-15, 25-9, Sabado ng hapon sa Filoil Flying V Centre sa San Juan City. Ang panalo ay kumumpleto sa pagwalis ng Lady Spikers sa Lady Warriors ngayong season at nagpormalisa sa pagpasok nito sa Final Four. Umangat din ang kartada nila sa 9-2, katabla ang Ateneo de Manila University Lady Eagles sa team standings subalit lamang sa puntos, 27-26. Ang UE ay nalaglag naman sa 1-10 karta at hindi nagawang makaporma kontra La Salle sa kabuuan ng laro. Pinangunahan ni Desiree Cheng ang Lady Spikers matapos magtala ng 10 puntos habang sina Kim Kianna Dy at Mary Joy Baron ay may tig-siyam na puntos. Si Shaya Adorador ay nagtapos na may anim na puntos para pamunuan ang Lady Warriors. Sinabi naman ni Lady Spikers head coach Ramil De Jesus na malapit na nilang maisakatuparan ang dapat gawin sa eliminasyon na pagkuha ng isa sa top two seeds ng torneo. “Our target really is either the No. 1 or the No. 2 seed so we can get a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four,” sabi ni De Jesus.

