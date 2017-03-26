Leila Alcasid puring-puri si Regine: I love her so much!

TALAGANG nagpapakananay ni Regine Velasquez sa panganay na anak ni Ogie Alcasid na si Leila Alcasid na kasalukuyang nasa Pilipinas para mag-try ng kanyang luck sa showbiz.

Si Leila ay panganay sa dalawang anak ni Ogie sa una niyang asawa na si Michelle Van Eimeren. Sa bahay nina Ogie at Regine nakatira ngayon ang dalaga.

Puro papuri ang ibinibigay ni Leila sa Asia’s Songbird at nagpapasalamat siya rito dahil talagang parang tunay na anak na rin ang turing nito sa kanya.

“We’re very close. She’s a very generous person, very understanding person,” ang sabi ni Leila kay Songbird sa panayam ng Tonight With Boy Abunda.

Dugtong pa ng dalaga, “Especially when I was first coming here, she knew that I would obviously be missing my mom a lot, ‘coz my mom and I are like best friends. So, she’s become obviously like a mother figure to me since I’ve been here.

“She’s helping me grow in this stage in my life and I love her very much. Very wonderful person,” ani Leila.

Inamin ni Leila na talagang gusto niyang mag-artista, “I really like acting. I would never have thought of it before. Back in Australia, I was not into the arts. So it was really a surprise for me, but then I came here, took workshops and stuff and I really like it.”

Ngayong Linggo sa ASAP, excited na raw siyang makasama sa production number kasama ang anak ni Megastar Sharon Cuneta na si Frankie Pangilinan at anak ni Gary Valenciano na si Kiana.

Tungkol naman sa mga bashers, hindi na raw masyadong pinapansin ni Leila ang mga nanlalait at nambabastos sa kanya sa social media. Ang mahalaga raw ay suportado siya ng kanyang pamilya at mas marami pa rin daw ang naniniwala sa kanyang kakayahan at talento.