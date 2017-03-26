Showbiz blog inokray, pinagtawanan dahil sa balitang ‘Darna’

“JUST IN: Angel Locsin OUT. The Ravelos are thinking of giving back the rights for Darna to GMA Network where more ladies are fit to play.”

That’s the nakakalokang post sa Entertainment Uptake. First, nabili na ng ABS-CBN ang rights sa “Darna” movie, so malabong maibalik ito sa GMA 7.

Second, anong “more ladies are fit to play” ang sinasabi mo? Can you name the starlets to a pine tree proportion sa GMA na puwedeng mag-Darna?

Sa ABS-CBN ay sandamakmak ang puwedeng pumalit kay Angel bilang Darna. First in the list is Liza Soberano, undoubtedly the most beautiful young star today. Then there’s Nadine Lustre, Kathryn Bernardo, Maja Salvador and even Sarah Geronimo.

And what about GMA? Well, there’s Lovi Poe, Carla Abellana, Gabbi Garcia, Sanya Lopez.

Just asking, are they bigger stars than the Kapamilya stars we just mentioned?