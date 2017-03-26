Megan Young ipinangalandakan pati ang pagsa-shopping

NAGPAPAPANSIN ba itong si Megan Young?

We’re asking this because she posted this message, “Who wants to shop with me? Going to look for new stuff tomorrow at Kate Spade in Greenbelt. Will be there from 5pm-9pm.”

Why do you have to announce that you will be there? Part ba ‘yan ng promo?

We don’t see the point of a celebrity asking her fans, kung meron man, ha, na samahan siya sa pagsa-shopping.

What’s the logic? Bakit, ipamimili mo ba ang fans mo? Ipagsa-shopping mo rin ba sila? Gusto mo ba ng alalay? Or you just want an audience para sabihing sikat ka?

Sorry, Megan, ha, but we felt na awkward naman ang message mo na ‘yon. It was, to us, ha, asking them to accompany you. Para tuloy lumalabas na wala kang sandamakmak na fans at kailangan mo pang ipangalandakan sa social media pati pagsa-shopping mo.