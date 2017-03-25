Star Hotshots ginulpi ang Globalport Batang Pier Bandera

NAKUHA ng Star Hotshots ang ikalawang sunod na panalo matapos tambakan ang Globalport Batang Pier, 103-77, sa kanilang 2017 PBA Commissioner’s Cup elimination round game Sabado sa Mindanao Civic Center Gym sa Tubod, Lanao del Norte. Nagtapos si Tony Mitchell na may 22 puntos at 17 rebounds para pamunuan ang Hotshots na umangat sa 2-0 kartada. Nagtala naman si Sean Williams ng 20 puntos at 14 rebounds para pangunahan ang Batang Pier na nahulog sa 0-2 record.

