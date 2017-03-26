Sharon: Panindigan mo si Darna! Mahiya ka naman kay Darna!

PARA kay Megastar Sharon Cuneta, perfect talagang gumanap na Darna si Angel Locsin dahil taglay ng aktres ang mga qualities ng iconic Pinay superhero.

Pero ngayon ngang hindi na gagawin ni Angel ang bagong version ng “Darna” movie umaasa siya na magiging karapat-dapat sa proyekto ang mapipili ng Star Cinema na siyang susunod na sisigaw ng “Darnaaaa!!!”

Sey ni Mega, na isa rin sa mga nabigyan ng chance na makapag-Darna sa pelikula (sa Captain Barbell nina Edu Manzano at Herbert Bautista noong 1986), ang pagiging Darna ay, “It’s a responsibility. The next Darna should be someone who can uphold the values on women empowerment that she represents.

“Panindigan mo si Darna. Mahiya ka naman kay Darna!” sey pa ni Sharon na nagsabing napakahirap gampanan ng pinakasikat na Pinay superhero sa bansa.

“Lahat ng body pains naramdaman ko. Sabi ko nga, ‘Pwede bang magdrama na lang ako? Kahit limang balde iyong iiyak ko,” aniya pa.

Sino sa tingin niya ang pwedeng humalili kay Angel? “Someone more physically fit is more bagay to this. Darna is something na sadyang pinamamana. Angel did a wonderful job. She was so beautiful and perfect as Darna kasi magaling siyang kumilos — alam mo iyong tough at feminine? Tapos siyempre she’s curvy, it goes without saying.

“But Darna is really meant to be passed on to another of the new generation. It’s been like that. It’s a Filipino thing na pinamamana talaga. Hangga’t wala na kami dito, magkakaroon at magkakaroon pa rin ng Darna!” pahayag pa ni Sharon.